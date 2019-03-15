BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man accused of shooting a woman to death has had his bail revoked.

Shane Casado had a bail revocation hearing Friday because it recently came to light that he may have lied about having a job.

Casado faces a second-degree murder charge. He's accused of shooting and killing 22-year-old Rachel Wierzbicki outside a home on Edson Street in November.

Casado's lawyer told the court in last week's bail hearing that he wasn't a flight risk because he had family in the area and was rehired to work at Community Services for Every1.

2 On Your Side called the agency on Tuesday and found out that the latter is not true.

District Attorney John Flynn confirmed this, saying, "We have learned that he has not gone back to work. He is not gainfully employed. And that, in my opinion, makes him a flight risk."

Despite facing up to life in prison if convicted, Judge John Michalski originally granted Casado bail set at $175,000 cash or bond.

Flynn says that prosecutors were skeptical of Casado's job status, even at the bail hearing: "My ADA told the judge, 'Judge that's speculative. We have no proof that he's going back to work or that he has a job yet.'