Western New York region's daily percent positive COVID-19 rate continues to increase

Western New York had the highest daily COVID-19 rate in the state for both Monday and Tuesday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The daily COVID-19 percent positive rate in the Western New York region has steadily increased over the past few days.

According to recent data released by Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office, the percent positive rate in the Western New York region was 2.1 percent on Sunday, 3 percent on Monday, and 3.4 percent on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, there were more than 200 positive COVID-19 test results in the Western New York region, 160 of which were in Erie County.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases per 100,000 residents in the region is now 13. In Erie County, the per-capita average is slightly higher than the region average at 14.

"The surge in cases around the country and the globe is a stark reminder that this pandemic is far from over, and while we are doing a good job keeping our positivity rate comparatively low, the numbers in Western New York are a caution flag," Governor Cuomo said.

"We're staying on top of this situation by continuing our aggressive micro-cluster strategy, expanding testing capacity and enforcing compliance of the public health law. But New Yorkers must continue to practice the basic daily behaviors that make such a difference in our ability to slow the spread. Be vigilant, wear a mask, stay socially distanced and wash your hands. We can beat this virus but only if we work together and stay New York Tough."

The statewide percent positive rate was 1.59 percent on Tuesday.