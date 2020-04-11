WNY restaurants are preparing: How to survive a Covid season without outdoor dining

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York State Restaurant Association’s new social media campaign couldn’t be more timely. The BYOB (#BringYourOwnBlanket) encourages diners to keep enjoying outdoor seating during October.
But snow flurries and frost over the Halloween weekend were a harsh reminder that winter is coming. While restaurants were able to balance the state’s 50% capacity mandates with outdoor dining, customers are not likely to choose those seats as the temperature drops.
Restaurants across the state are finding creative ways to keep going, said Ellie Grenauer, who co-owns Glen Park Tavern in Williamsville with her father, Jim Grenauer, and cousin Chris Robshaw. She’s also a board member of the state association, where 60% of member restaurants are predicted to be out of business by year-end without some federal assistance. You can read the full story on Buffalo Business First's website.