WNY restaurants are preparing: How to survive a Covid season without outdoor dining

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York State Restaurant Association’s new social media campaign couldn’t be more timely. The BYOB (#BringYourOwnBlanket) encourages diners to keep enjoying outdoor seating during October.

But snow flurries and frost over the Halloween weekend were a harsh reminder that winter is coming. While restaurants were able to balance the state’s 50% capacity mandates with outdoor dining, customers are not likely to choose those seats as the temperature drops.