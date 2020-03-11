Western New York COVID-19 positive rate hits 3 percent

The state reports that in Erie County 164 new positive cases were reported on Monday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo provided an update into the state's progress on the COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday.

Governor Cuomo shared that the statewide COVID-19 positivity rate is 1.81 percent.

"As cases continue to surge across the country and around the globe, New Yorkers must remember what has worked for us from Day One: being disciplined and smart," Governor Cuomo said in a release. "As our metrics demonstrate, New York State is not immune from the wave of COVID outbreaks currently sweeping across the nation and the increase in cases and hospitalizations over the past weeks must serve as a caution flag that unless we are vigilant and continue wearing masks, washing our hands and remaining socially distant, the viral spread will increase. While the numbers show New York State is comparatively in a better place managing the virus than most other states, our progress is threatened by the national surge in new cases and we must remain New York Tough."

For the Western New York region, the positive rate for Monday was 3.0 percent. There were 214 positive tests out of 7,231 results. The last time there were more than 200 positive test results in the region was April 25.

The total number of people hospitalized with the virus in the region was 92, up slightly from the day before.

The state reports that Erie County, alone, had 164 new positive cases on Monday.

The Western New York region includes Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties.

The state reports that there were three new COVID-19 related deaths in the WNY region. Allegany, Chautauqua and Erie counties each had a death reported to the state on Monday.

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the county, the state shared some facts regarding how the state as maintained the virus since the pandemic began, over the past week:

• New York State's statewide positivity has been the 3rd-lowest of any state in the nation, per Johns Hopkins University.

• New York State's rate of new cases per 100,000 people has been the 6th-lowest of any state in the nation.

• New York's State's current COVID hospitalizations per 100,000 people has been the 7th-lowest of any state in the nation.

• New York State's rate of new COVID fatalities per 100,000 people has been the 3rd-lowest of any state in the nation

• New York State has accounted for 10 percent of all of the nation's COVID tests, and just 2.5 percent of the nation's new COVID cases - while representing 5.9 percent of the total U.S. population.