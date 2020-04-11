Daily percent positive COVID-19 rate in Erie County reaches 5%

The county has seen a 79 percent increase in weekly case totals over the course of the past two reporting weeks.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County is seeing a concerning increase in the number of positive cases of COVID-19. The number of positive cases reported for Tuesday was 167, for a daily percent positive rate of 5 percent.

At a Wednesday afternoon briefing, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says the 711 confirmed cases for the week ending October 31 is the most the county has seen in quite some time. Eleven people have succumbed to the virus since October 26.

Despite that spike, Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein says the numbers in the top 10 zip codes still do not meet the criteria to be designated a yellow, orange or red zone by the state.

Epidemiologists and contact tracers say case investigations show the reasons behind the increase in cases include cases in schools, those who have recently traveled, including sports teams, and rapid spread among those in the same household. A few cases, Burstein said, can be attributed to nursing homes. New state protocols regarding travel take effect Wednesday, November 4.