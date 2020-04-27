ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — Firefighters are still on the job in these tough times,.and they got some help in staying safe and healthy on Sunday.

The folks at Western New York Disaster Relief in Collins have been going around, disinfecting fire halls and equipment around the area for free. One of those Sunday stops for the group included Eggertsville.

Western New York Disaster Relief is using special fogging machines to go through the hall and make sure everything's covered amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"I'm a volunteer fireman myself; I know that we have concerns at our hall. I know calls are down right now, I know not a lot of people are calling in when there's issues that should be called in for: fires, first aids, stuff like that, heart attacks," Bob Timmel of Western New York Disaster Relief said.

"And across the county, we're seeing a lot of call volumes are down 30 percent. We know things are still going on, but people are leery of having someone come to their house. So what we're trying to show is we're being very proactive in the fire services."

The North Amherst Fire Company posted a thank you for the help in making sure firefighters are healthy and ready to respond to emergencies when we need them.

