AKRON, N.Y. — Four fire companies responded to a blaze that caused $245,000 in damage on Friday night in Akron.

It is not clear whether anyone was inside the home at this time.

The Amherst Central Fire Alarm Office said the Newstead Fire Company was called at 7:34 p.m. to the 12000 block of Rapids Road, where a passing motorist spotted the house fire.

Fire companies from Akron, Clarence and Clarence Center also assisted in extinguishing the fire, which was placed under control in 30 minutes.

Estimated damage was $175,000 to the house and $70,000 in contents.

