CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. — Several structures were damaged and a garage was destroyed Sunday morning in the Town of Ellicott in Chautauqua County following a fire.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Fire Investigation team responded to a structure fire on High Street around 2:28 a.m. Investigators say the fire was determined to be accidental and started within a grill.

No injuries were reported, according to the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office.

RELATED: 4 companies put out Akron fire that causes $245,000 in damage

RELATED: Buffalo Firefighters respond to house fire on Lemon Street

RELATED: Red Cross assisting 3 people following 2-alarm fire on East Delavan Avenue