BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Firefighters responded to a call in Buffalo's fruit belt neighborhood Wednesday night where a fire started on the upper floors of a house, according to officials.

Officials said a fire started at 10:50 p.m. Wednesday at 157 Lemon Street. The blaze is reported to have caused $200,000 worth of damage to the house.

Investigators said that no injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

