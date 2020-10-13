Walmart testing drone delivered COVID-19 home test kits in Cheektowaga

Delivery service of at-home COVID-19 self-collection kits started in September in North Las Vegas and will now begin in Cheektowaga.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — A new drone delivery service that will bring at home COVID-19 kits to your door is coming to a local Walmart.

Walmart has partnered with Quest Diagnostics and DroneUp to pilot a drone delivery service for at-home COVID-19 self-collection kits. The service started in September in North Las Vegas and will now begin in Cheektowaga.

The Walmart located at 2500 Walden Avenue will only serve customers living in a single-family home within a 1-mile radius of the store.

According to Walmart, this is how the process works:

"The kits will land on the driveway, front sidewalk, or backyard of the customer’s home, depending on where there are cars and trees. There is no delivery or kit cost for customers electing to receive an at-home kit delivered via drone. Once the kits are delivered, the person will perform a self-administered nasal swab in the privacy of their home and send their sample back to Quest Diagnostics for testing using the included prepaid shipping label."

Walmart has previously held COVID-19 drive-thru clinics for people who wanted to get tested.

The CDC says that to be eligible to receive a kit delivered by a drone, patients must meet CDC and state and local guidelines for testing and must be 18 years of age or older.

There is no delivery cost for patients who qualify to receive an at-home self-collection kit through the program.

