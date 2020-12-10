Erie County DOH finds COVID-19 violations at The Great Pumpkin Farm

"The Erie County Health Dept was out and they talked to us about the hayrides and keeping at 33% capacity. Everything else was fine with what we are doing here and going by the guidelines that were given to us by the state, county and health dept. Everyone is required to wear masks at all times indoors and outdoors. We do have security and employees that are monitoring this and making sure they are wearing them. They can take them off only when they are seated and eating or drinking. As an outdoor event as long as people are wearing masks they don’t have to stay 6 feet apart. We have hand sanitizing stations everywhere and at all locations indoors and outdoors. Our indoor building is limited to 33% capacity and we have monitors at all the doors making sure we don’t go past the capacity."