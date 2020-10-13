Chris Collins on standby; might be reporting to prison, awaiting judge's decision

Collins told 2 On Your Side's Scott Levin Monday night that he drove to Pensacola, Fla. where he is in position for the decision should he need to report.

PENSACOLA, Florida — Former Congressman Chris Collins is awaiting a decision from a judge on whether or not he will be required to report to prison.

Collins told 2 On Your Side's Scott Levin Monday night that he has driven to Pensacola, Fla. where he is in position for the decision should he need to report, which he said would be "inexplicable" if it happens.

Collins should already be serving his 26-months in prison, but his reporting date has been delayed several times due to the pandemic.