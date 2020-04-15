CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Drive-thru COVID-19 testing started in the Walmart parking lot on Walden Avenue in Cheektowaga Wednesday.

The most important thing you need to know about the testing site is that you need to make appointment online before you show-up. Walk-ups are not allowed.

Quest Diagnostics and Walmart teamed up to do this. New York State Police are there making sure things run smoothly. Wednesday was just a soft launch with appointments starting Wednesday afternoon. Thursday, appointments run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

You're asked to get there no more than ten minutes before your appointment time.

Many of viewers have asked some great questions about the testing site.

Lyn asked, "Can anyone get tested?"

Not quite. While you can make the appointment online yourself, tests are limited to people showing coronavirus symptoms, all health care providers, and first responders.

Another person said, "I've scheduled an appointment for myself already. How soon will I get the results? Are they the 24-hour tests?"

Quest says turnaround time is typically less than two days from the time of pick-up but can vary. Some people, including healthcare workers with symptoms, might get their results in less than a day.

Ralph asked whether you need a script from your doctor.

No, you don't. You can get an appointment online without your doctor's help.

Paula asked, "Can ANYONE with both a fever of 100.4 or over AND a cough/shortness of breath get tested?"

Any health care worker, first responder, or anyone showing coronavirus symptoms as defined by the CDC can make an appointment.

Brian wanted to know if this is testing to see who has, and has not had, the virus. Being an essential worker, he says he'd love to know for sure that he's already had this virus back in January.

If you aren't a healthcare worker or first responder, you have to have symptoms now to get an appointment.

When you get to your appointment, you'll get a nasal swab test that you'll do yourself in your car while a trained medical volunteer watches you. When you're done, you'll simply drop the sealed sample into a container.

And, you might be wondering what you need to bring with you. You need to have your appointment confirmation, along with your insurance card, and a valid photo ID.

Chuck wants to know if this includes the immediate family members of healthcare workers and first responders who are in the same household.

Quest says to qualify for a test if you aren't a healthcare worker or first responder, you have to be symptomatic, as defined by the CDC.

Brian also asked, "Is it only for people with symptoms or is it to find out if you have already had it? Would they consider making a special section for essential workers to get in and get out that have been out in the public since the beginning, as I am sure it’s probably tough to get an appointment."

Right now, it's just for people in the three groups we mentioned.

Quest said earlier this week, it's now able to do 45,000 tests a day.

