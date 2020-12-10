Chautauqua County records 53 new cases of COVID-19, including 45 at assisted living facility in Jamestown

Eight residents from Tanglewood Manor were hospitalized for COVID-19 related illnesses.

MAYVILLE, N.Y. — The Chautauqua County Department of Health is reporting 53 new cases of COVID-19 in the county, the majority of them at an assisted living facility in Jamestown.

Forty-five cases were reported at the Tanglewood Manor from this weekend. Forty-three are residents and two are staff members.

Chautauqua County Public Health Director Christine Schuyler says most patients have either no symptoms or mild symptoms. However, a few did have moderate symptoms.

Eight of those residents from Tanglewood Manor were hospitalized for COVID-19 related illnesses. Once they are treated and able to be discharged from the hospital, they will return to the facility with a specialized unit for COVID cases.

Two residents from Memory Garden, also managed by the Tanglewood Group, are also hospitalized.

"There is community spread," said Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel during a press conference. "We need to take this seriously. We need to be diligent without social distancing and disease prevention measures."

Visitation at the facilities is suspended until further notice.

2 On Your Side has a crew headed to Jamestown and will have more on this story on Channel 2 News First at 5 p.m.

Log into Facebook | Facebook Log into Facebook to start sharing and connecting with your friends, family, and people you know.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

• The air by coughing or sneezing

• Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

• Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

• Stay home when you are sick.

• Eat and sleep separately from your family members

• Use different utensils and dishes

• Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, hot your hand.

• If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Lower your risk

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.