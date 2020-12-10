Chautauqua County records 53 new cases of COVID-19, including 45 at assisted living facility in Jamestown

MAYVILLE, N.Y. — The Chautauqua County Department of Health is reporting 53 new cases of COVID-19 in the county, the majority of them at an assisted living facility in Jamestown.
Forty-five cases were reported at the Tanglewood Manor from this weekend. Forty-three are residents and two are staff members.
Chautauqua County Public Health Director Christine Schuyler says most patients have either no symptoms or mild symptoms. However, a few did have moderate symptoms.
Eight of those residents from Tanglewood Manor were hospitalized for COVID-19 related illnesses. Once they are treated and able to be discharged from the hospital, they will return to the facility with a specialized unit for COVID cases.
Two residents from Memory Garden, also managed by the Tanglewood Group, are also hospitalized.
"There is community spread," said Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel during a press conference. "We need to take this seriously. We need to be diligent without social distancing and disease prevention measures."
Visitation at the facilities is suspended until further notice.
2 On Your Side has a crew headed to Jamestown and will have more on this story on Channel 2 News First at 5 p.m.
Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...
• The air by coughing or sneezing
• Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands
• Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.
Help stop the spread of coronavirus
• Stay home when you are sick.
• Eat and sleep separately from your family members
• Use different utensils and dishes
• Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, hot your hand.
• If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.
Lower your risk
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
• If you are 60 or over and have an underlying health condition such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes or respiratory illnesses like asthma or COPD, the World Health Organization advises you to try to avoid crowds or places where you might interact with people who are sick.