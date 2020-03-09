University at Buffalo sets up random COVID-19 testing on campuses due to increase in cases

Officials say testing sites are being set up on the North, South and Downtown campuses.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — University at Buffalo is informing students, staff and faculty that they will begin random COVID-19 testing on their campuses.

The university sent an email to all on campus saying that with the increase in cases will begin random COVID-19 testing of students, faculty and staff.

In partnership with Upstate Medical Center, multiple rounds of scheduled randomized testing will take place at regular intervals, either weekly, biweekly or monthly.

“We are monitoring this situation very closely and taking steps to mitigate the spread both on and off campus,” said A. Scott Weber, provost and executive vice president for academic affairs in a statement on their website.

“Periodic, randomized surveillance testing of a representative sample of asymptomatic students, faculty and staff provides an important metric of changes in prevalence of COVID-19 within the UB community,” said Michael E. Cain, vice president for health sciences, dean of the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, and chair of the committee overseeing UB’s health guidelines.