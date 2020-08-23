Inspectors inform UB, Buffalo State students on COVID concerns

Inspectors went door to door on Saturday, answering questions from students and neighbors regarding COVID-19.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As the University at Buffalo and Buffalo State students return to their off campus apartments, the City of Buffalo is making sure safety is top of mind during the pandemic.

Inspectors went door to door on Saturday and answered questions from students and neighbors regarding COVID-19. About 170 international students at UB are starting their seven-day quarantine this weekend.

"Where we've done this in the past we wanted, I'll just say there was more of a priority, more of a focus, because we've seen, what has happened on other college campuses, in other cities," said Lou Petrucci, the Buffalo Deputy Commissioner of Inspections.

This outreach is meant to prevent new outbreaks as students return to the area.