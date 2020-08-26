Knock, knock, it's Operation Doorhanger: UB students urged to act smart

In past years, UB students would get information before the semester on how to be a good neighbor. This semester they're also getting info on COVID-19.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As University at Buffalo students return to campus, university officials are getting out their message for students to make smart choices amid the pandemic.

UB has had a history of students having large parties that get out of control.

Usually those gatherings have happened in off-campus housing near UB South.

UB officials are once again deploying their Operation Doorhanger program, visiting 1,500 homes. In the past students and residents would get information dropped off to their apartments on how to be a good neighbor.

This year, amid the coronavirus pandemic, students are getting that information on top of UB’s new health and safety guidelines.

But can the University at Buffalo control student behavior to root out large parties?

"Last weekend, we actually worked with the City of Buffalo and housing inspectors it was another opportunity for us to let our students know what they need to be aware of the university is having a big social media campaign about the guidelines," said Tess Morrissey, the University at Buffalo director of community relations.

There have been reports across the country of college students having huge gatherings amid the coronavirus.

Already, UB says there have been small parties, nothing huge, but police have had to break those gatherings up.

At UB new international students have come to campus, new domestic students are reporting to campus this week, with returning students coming back later this week.