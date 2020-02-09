22 off-campus UB students test positive for COVID-19

Since the first case was reported on August 21, 27 people have tested positive for COVID-19, including one UB employee.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The University at Buffalo announced Tuesday evening that 22 off-campus students have tested positive for COVID-19.

Since the first case was reported on August 21, 27 people have tested positive for COVID-19, including one UB employee. UB says all 22 students who have tested positive are isolating according to protocols issued by the Erie County Department of Health.

The university released a statement saying in part, "UB is working closely with the ECDOH to assist in the contact tracing process, and will ensure that the students who have tested positive do not come to campus. The Erie County health department will monitor the students who are isolating. Students, faculty and staff who test positive for COVID-19 may only resume normal activities after making a full recovery and receiving approval from the county health department."

The university adds that UB President Satish K. Tripathi notified students and staff of the positive results via email Tuesday evening, advising students, faculty and staff to monitor their health. Tripathi is also urging students to avoid large gatherings both off campus and on campus.

Students are also encouraged to follow UB's health and safety guidelines, which includes wearing face coverings at all times, practicing social distancing, frequent hand washing, completing the daily health check and staying home when sick.

President Tripathi and I spoke about this matter and @ECDOH is working with @UBuffalo regarding these COVID-19 cases. The safety of the @UBCommunity is everyone's primary concern. https://t.co/wisQV5SaAq — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) September 2, 2020

“Remember, these are not ordinary times. Because of the global public health crisis, we have embarked on a semester that is unprecedented in our university’s history,” Tripathi said. “Any inconvenience these guidelines may pose is eclipsed by our greater responsibility—as members of an educated, scholarly community—to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.”

The university also states that UB officials are working in close contact with the City of Buffalo and the Buffalo Police Department to address any issues, including large parties involving students living off campus. UB says students have been told "this type of behavior" will not be tolerated.