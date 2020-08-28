New York State Fair goes virtual, including creation of famous butter sculputre

Fair fans can still enjoy online contests and activities from the nation's third largest state fair.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — You may not be able to check it out in person, but there's still a way to enjoy this year's New York's State Fair.

The annual event in Syracuse was cancelled for this year due to the COVID-19 outbreak. But there is still a full slate of events to help you get your fair fix.

"The Great New York State Fair is a cherished tradition for which many New Yorkers build their summer vacations and travel plans around," Governor Cuomo said. "Though COVID-19 has postponed our great Fair, New Yorkers have found a way to put a new spin on this 178-year long tradition to continue to virtually enjoy the Fair during these challenging times."

One of the most popular attractions, the annual Butter Sculpture is currently being created inside the Dairy Building. On September 1, the American Dairy Association North East (ADANE) will post a time-lapse video of the process from beginning to end.

New York State Fair Director Troy Waffner said, "We know that people are going to miss the Fair this year. We've received so many phone calls, emails and text messages from people for whom the Fair is a tradition. We know these activities won't replace the Fair but will remind us all of why we love the Fair and keep us going until we can meet again. And rest assured, we are using this time to plan the greatest Fair in our long history."

The New York Animal Agriculture Coalition will post live dairy cow births via its Facebook page.

If that's not enough, and you still want to make the three hour trip down the Thruway, several fair vendors will offer drive-thru fair food on weekend's in the Fair's Orange Lot through Labor Day, and in the evening, socially-distanced drive-in movies.