2020 Niagara County Peach Festival canceled

LEWISTON, N.Y. — The Kiwanis of Lewiston announced Wednesday morning that the 2020 Niagara County Peach Festival has been canceled.

In a Facebook post, it says the 63rd annual Niagara County Peach Festival has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Kiwanis Club of Lewiston is saddened to announce we will not be able to hold the Peach Festival this year,” said Peach Festival Chairman Dean Beltrano. “After discussions with our vendors, the cancellation by our ride vendor, Amusement Rides of America and for the safety of our members, volunteers and the community at large, the Board of Directors decided it would be in the best interest to cancel the Festival this year and come back stronger in 2021. We thank the community for their continued support and look forward to seeing you all at Lewiston's Academy Park in 2021,” added Beltrano.

The festival was scheduled for September 10 through the 13 at Academy Park on Center Street in Lewiston.

According to the Facebook post, the Niagara County Peach Festival draws an estimated crowd of 35,000 people over the four-day festival. It has been held by the Lewiston Kiwanis since 1958 and has raised more than one million dollars in goods and donations for area charities and organizations.