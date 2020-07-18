Annual Letchworth arts, crafts show canceled due to COVID-19

The board of directors of the Arts Council for Wyoming County (ACWC) made the announcement Saturday afternoon.

PERRY, N.Y. — The annual Letchworth Arts and Crafts Show and Sale, which was scheduled to take place in October, has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The board of directors of the Arts Council for Wyoming County (ACWC) made the announcement Saturday afternoon.

The 2020 arts and crafts show was originally scheduled to for October 10, 11 and 12 at Letchworth State Park. In the past the arts and crafts show has welcomed over 300 artisans, along with food vendors, live entertainment and other activities.

This will be the first time in 45 years ACWC will not be holding the arts and crafts show.

“ACWC’s priority is the health and safety of the artisans, volunteers, support staff and the community,” said Jacqueline Swaby, ACWC’s executive director. “This was a heartbreaking and difficult decision for our organization to make, as it will have significant economic impact on our artisans and all other entities who have contributed to the 44-year success of this event.”

Swaby added, “But as COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve, and after numerous consultations, meetings, and a survey of the artisans, it became clear that in the face of an unprecedented situation, we needed to make this tough choice."

ACWC will have a special online shopping party on its website on the weekend of October 10 allowing the public to purchase items from artisans.