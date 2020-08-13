Grab N Go Carnival food event coming to Eastern Hills Mall

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — With many fairs and carnivals cancelled this year, Hammerl Amusements is finding a way to bring the carnival food to you in a safe, fun way.
The family-owned and operated carnival announced that they will be hosting a Grab N Go Carnival Food Event at the Eastern Hills Mall.
The event will feature carnival food favorites including: Fried dough, funnel cakes, corn dogs, cotton candy, sno-cones and more.
It will take place on Friday, August 28 from 4 to 8 p.m. and then on Saturday, August 29 and Sunday, August 30 from noon to 8 p.m.
Hammerl Amusements says they will be following all of the New York State safety guidelines, including wearing masks, gloves and using hand sanitizer.