Grab N Go Carnival food event coming to Eastern Hills Mall

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — With many fairs and carnivals cancelled this year, Hammerl Amusements is finding a way to bring the carnival food to you in a safe, fun way.

The family-owned and operated carnival announced that they will be hosting a Grab N Go Carnival Food Event at the Eastern Hills Mall.

The event will feature carnival food favorites including: Fried dough, funnel cakes, corn dogs, cotton candy, sno-cones and more.

It will take place on Friday, August 28 from 4 to 8 p.m. and then on Saturday, August 29 and Sunday, August 30 from noon to 8 p.m.