WATERTOWN, N.Y. — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced in his daily COVID-19 briefing Wednesday that 12 more counties can begin the procedures. Erie County was not on the list.

However, in Erie County, Catholic Health got a waiver from the state to start up again. Kaleida Health says they've been able to resume elective surgeries at Oishei Children's and Millard Suburban hospitals, but are still waiting to get the go-ahead for Buffalo General and its two surgery centers.

Elective procedures such as colonoscopies and eye surgeries were stopped back in March so hospitals could focus on dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

The governor said new cases, hospitalizations and intubations from the virus continue to trend down. However, 166 New Yorkers lost their lives to the illness on Tuesday; 142 of those in hospitals, 53 of them in nursing homes.

In response to continued and mounting complaints from those who still have not received their unemployment checks, secretary to the governor Melissa DeRosa said the state's Department of Labor is expected to make an updated announcement sometime Wednesday afternoon. She added that so far, the Department of Labor has paid out $7.4 billion to 1.7 million New Yorkers who remain out of work.

Cuomo also released numbers showing that front line workers, including those with the New York State Police and Department of Corrections, have tested positive for the virus at lower rates than the general population.

However, an inflammatory illness in children that may be linked to COVID-19 continues to be a concern and Cuomo said 14 other states and five European countries are now reporting similar cases. Three children in the state have died from the illness that resembles Kawasaki Disease and toxic shock syndrome. Another 102 cases remain under investigation. Parents wanting more information on what they need to know and look for for can find it at www.health.ny.gov.

