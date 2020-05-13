BUFFALO, N.Y. — The number of COVID-19 related deaths continue to rise in Erie County.

According to the county's COVID-19 map, there are now 400 COVID-19 related deaths.

Erie County has 4,579 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of May 13. That's up from 4,484 from May 11.

In order for Western New York to begin phase one of reopening, they must meet the seven guidelines set out by the CDC.

The Western New York region, which includes Erie County and Niagara County, still has to meet the 14-day decline in hospitalizations and a 14-day decline in hospitalized deaths.

Over the past few days, Erie County has had a slight increase in hospitalizations.

