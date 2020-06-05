BUFFALO, N.Y. — Catholic Health has announced it's received approval from the New York State Department of Health to resume elective surgeries at three local hospitals.

Mercy Hospital, Sisters of Charity Hospital and Kenmore Mercy Hospital were approved to resume elective surgeries. Catholic Health said elements of the plan are expected to be finalized later Wednesday.

"“I believe the hard work of our entire healthcare team and the establishment of separate COVID-only facilities at our dedicated Treatment Facility at St. Joseph Campus in Cheektowaga and the St. Joseph Post-Acute Center in Orchard Park made this all possible,” said Catholic Health President and CEO Mark Sullivan. “Because these venues and their dedicated teams care for almost all the COVID-19 patients in Catholic Health, we were able to meet all the conditions of the Executive Order and request an exemption from the Erie County exclusion.”

Elective surgeries were on hold for all of Erie County hospitals under an executive order from Governor Andrew Cuomo. Catholic Health will hold a press conference Wednesday morning announcing more details.

