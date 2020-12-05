BUFFALO, N.Y. — Here is the most recent information regarding COVID-19 cases across Western New York, broken down by each county.

Erie County

Erie County released new COVID-19 data Monday, showing 151 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the county since Friday, bringing the total to 4,484. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced that the confirmed positive rate is 18.7 percent, with 4,484 testing positive from 26,783 tested in the county.

At this time 387 people have died from COVID-19 in Erie County.

Niagara County

On Tuesday, the Niagara County Department of Health's COVID-19 tracking map reported two new COVID-19 related deaths in the county, bringing the total number of deaths to 44.

The two individuals who passed away were a 71-year-old female and a 49-year-old male, both with underlying health conditions.

The Health Department's map showed 28 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the county, forcing the total to rise to 720. The map also showed that there are currently 356 people in the county who have recovered, and 320 active cases of COVID-19.

County officials said that there are 299 people isolating at home and 21 individuals are in the hospital. The health department said it has conducted a total of 5,452 tests.

Cattaraugus County

As of Tuesday afternoon, there are now 49 positive cases of coronavirus in Cattaraugus County, according to the county's COVID-19 map tracker. Currently 16 cases are active.

At this time three people in precautionary quarantine, and another 72 people are in mandatory quarantine. Thirty-one residents have recovered from COVID-19, and two people have died.

So far, 1,333 test results have come back negative out of 1,476 tests that have been administered.

Chautauqua County

The Chautauqua County Department of Health says there is one new case of COVID-19 in the county as of Tuesday afternoon.

There are currently 44 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Chautauqua County. Eight cases are active.

Thirty-two people have recovered, and four people have died. The deaths included a woman in her 60s, a man in his 70s, and a woman in her 50s, and one man in his 60s.

As of Monday, 102 people are under quarantine and isolation orders by the public health director. The health department says not all of those being monitored are confirmed to have COVID-19, but have either shown symptoms, are awaiting results, or have risk factors.

The county added that 1,358 test results have come back negative.

Wyoming County

There are now 74 positive cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming County, as of Tuesday.

The Wyoming County Health Department reports that 63 people have recovered, and five people have died. At this time, eight people are in mandatory isolation, and 13 are in mandatory quarantine.

So far 960 coronavirus tests have come back negative.

Genesee County

The Genesee and Orleans County Health Departments reported one new COVID-19 case in Genesee County on Tuesday, bringing the total to 165.

At this time 1,677 residents have tested negative for coronavirus.

Seventeen people are currently in mandatory isolation and 50 people are in mandatory quarantine. Three people have died, and 93 people have recovered.

Orleans County

The Genesee and Orleans County Health Departments also reported eight new COVID-19 cases in Orleans County on Tuesday. This brings the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus to 142 in Orleans County.

Eighteen people are currently in mandatory isolation and 42 people are in mandatory quarantine. At this time, 20 people have died, and 42 people have recovered.

The county reports that 867 tests have come back negative so far.

Allegany County

The Allegany County Health Department says there are currently 43 positive cases of COVID-19 in Allegany County. At this time, 44 people are currently in quarantine.

The county says 572 people have been quarantined or isolated to date, with 528 people being released from quarantine/isolation.

Overall, 32 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Allegany County and one person has died.

