BUFFALO, N.Y. — A national operation launched by the Homeland Security Investigation (HSI) has acquired thousands of fake COVID-19 test kits and purported treatments in Western New York.

HSI said criminal organizations are smuggling and selling counterfeit safety equipment and prohibited testing kits, medicines and hygiene products as well as running illicit websites to sell their merchandise. Operation Stolen Promise works to combat COVID-19 fraud and other related criminal activity.

HSI Buffalo special agents and U.S. Customs and Border Protection-Office of Field Operations have seized approximately 6,000 fraudulent COVID-19 test kits, 3,400 N95 masks and thousands of purported treatment pills to include Hydroxycloroquin Sulfate, Lainhua Qingwen Jianonang, Levofloxacin, Avelox, Chloroquin Phosphate, Azithromycin and Chloroquine. HSI says more than $110,000 in illicit funds tied to COVID-19 fraud have been seized.

As of May 4, HSI has seized over $3.2 million in illicit proceeds across the nation.

“The unfortunate reality is there are criminal enterprises actively exploiting Americans while they are at their most vulnerable,” said HSI Buffalo Special Agent in Charge Kevin Kelly. “But these heartless criminal groups should be forewarned that while some aspects of regular life have been temporarily paused, HSI and CBP are still actively and aggressively pursuing those who operate these illicit schemes.”

HSI Buffalo anticipates that financial fraud scams involving financial relief and COVID-19 stimulus checks will increase in the coming weeks.

