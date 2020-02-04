BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown says the coronavirus (COVID-19) has impacted the Buffalo Police and Fire departments, but added that it is not impacting services to the public.

The mayor said Thursday that 24 Buffalo Firefighters and 17 Buffalo Police officers have tested positive for the virus.

Fifty-two firefighters and 25 police officers are currently on administrative leave as a precaution.

Brown says cleaning crews are deep cleaning fire houses and police stations.

The mayor also reiterated that Thursday's 6 p.m. street parking change-over is still in effect.

