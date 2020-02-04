BUFFALO, N.Y. — Seven more people have died in Erie County from COVID-19, county officials said Thursday afternoon.

The number of deaths jumped from 12 people on Wednesday night to 19 on Thursday afternoon.

The number of confirmed cases had a dramatic spike as well, going from 603 on Wednesday night to 727 on Thursday afternoon.

The county says that 101 people have recovered. The number of cases in county communities include:

301 in Buffalo

122 in Amherst/Williamsville

53 in Cheektowaga/Sloan

41 in Hamburg/Blasdell

38 in Tonawanda/Kenmore

30 in West Seneca

22 in Lancaster/Village

20 in Clarence

20 in Orchard Park/Village

14 in Grand Island

12 in Elma

11 in Aurora/East Aurora

10 in Alden/Village

7 in Lackawanna

6 in Evans/Angola

4 in North Collins/Village

3 in City of Tonawanda

2 in Newstead/Akron

2 in Concord/Springville

2 in Boston

2 in Holland

1 in Brant/Farnham

1 in Colden

1 in Eden

1 in Wales

County health officials continue to operate under the assumption that there are far more COVID-19 cases in our community, but have not been lab-tested to confirm. Their best advice to stop the spread is to continue staying home if you can.

Erie County Commissioner of Health Dr. Gale Burstein said during Thursday's news conference that 120 people are in hospital, and 61 people are in the intensive care unit.

Overall, 2,073 people have been tested from all labs.

