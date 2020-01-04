NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — As of Wednesday morning there were nine new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Niagara County, according to the county's coronavirus map. This brings the total cases of coronavirus in Niagara County to 65.

The current number of confirmed cases in Niagara County communities include:

14 cases in the City of Niagara Falls

14 cases in the Town Wheatfield

8 cases in the City of North Tonawanda

7 Town of Lockport

7 cases in the City of Lockport

4 cases in the Town of Pendleton

4 cases in the Town of Lewiston

2 cases in the Town of Newfane

2 cases in the Town of Porter

1 case in the Town of Niagara

1 case in the Town of Cambria

1 case in the Town of Somerset

2 On Your Side learned Monday, at least two of those cases are children who are both 1-years-old.

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, hot your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Lower your risk