WYOMING COUNTY, N.Y. — There are four new coronavirus cases in Wyoming County, according to county officials Thursday.

The new cases bring the countywide total to 15. One person has died, and six others have recovered.

Wyoming County Commissioner of Health Dr. Greg Collins said earlier in the week that details such as age, gender, township, employer, details of close contacts, and travel history within Wyoming County and Western New York will not be released unless that information will protect the public's health.

Collins released a statement, which said in part, "I understand people want information to help keep them, and their families safe, but details of the positive cases provide no assurances. To be clear, COVID-19 is circulating in Wyoming County and just because you didn’t visit a particular location does not mean that you haven’t been exposed.”

Wyoming County added that the Wyoming County Community Health System, health department and emergency services are still in desperate need of N95 or procedure style mask, nitrile gloves, and protective gowns.

Anyone who wants to donate supplies can contact OEM@wyomingco.net or call the health department at (585) 786-8890.

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, hot your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Lower your risk