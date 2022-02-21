Gerace Office Building to reopen Tuesday

The building, located in the county seat of Chautauqua County , was shutdown last Thursday and Friday after an electrical malfunction caused it to lose power.

“I thank the dedicated professionals who work for Chautauqua County’s DPF and IT departments,” Said Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel. “Our team rapidly identified the cause of the power outage and immediately began steps to remedy the situation. We were able to maintain our internet servers, which allowed our other county offices to operate as normal, and allowed for the staff in the Gerace Office Building to work remotely.”