Burchfield Penney Art Center to reopen Thursday

After closing temporarily due to the pandemic, the Art Center will reopen with two new installations.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Great news for art lovers with the announcement Monday that the Burchfield Penney Art Center on the campus at Buffalo State College will reopen this Thursday, February 10.

“After temporarily closing due to escalating COVID-19 numbers, we’re excited about welcoming patrons back with ongoing provisions to keep staff and visitors safe,” said Burchfield Penney interim director Scott Propeack. “As a museum, we recognize a primary role we play is providing access to the collections and exhibitions we hold as part of the public trust. Our greatest hope is that the declining numbers in Erie County signal this wave is behind us.”

In addition to two new installations, the Charles E. Burchfield special exhibition has been extended to May 1. The retrospective Charles E. Burchfield experience provides an expansive look at 50 years of painting with major loans from museums and private collections across the country never exhibited in WNY.