BPS superintendent: McKinley High will be 'reset' following shooting

McKinley High might not reopen to in-person learning until Feb. 28. Certain conditions must be met before it reopens, Dr. Kriner Cash said.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — McKinley High School will be "reset" after Wednesday afternoon's shooting, according to Dr. Kriner Cash, the Buffalo Public Schools superintendent.

Cash said the decision to reopen the school would be a phased approach. That includes remote learning for the next three school days.

He said an announcement could come by the end of the week that McKinley might not reopen to in-person learning until Feb. 28. He said certain conditions need to be met before it reopens.

"We will be talking with students, with teachers, with all staff, and certainly guiding and directing and preparing our administrators for the next step," Cash said at a Wednesday evening news conference.

Cash referenced a list of incidents that have happened this school year at McKinley High when talking about the preparation that occurred before Wednesday.

"There has been a plan in place for some time with McKinley," he said.

He also discussed the challenge of getting students reunited with their parents following the shooting, which occurred just before 4 p.m., outside of the school, but on school grounds.

Buffalo Police confirm that two people were shot, including a student, who was taken to Oishei Children's Hospital and was in surgery for their wound, according to Buffalo Police at a news conference. Police are not releasing the age of the student or their condition at this time.

The other person was a security guard, who was shot in the leg. Their injury is not considered life threatening, according to police.