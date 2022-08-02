Firefighters battle blaze on South Park Avenue in Hamburg

According to NITTEC, the roadway was closed just after 6 a.m. from Quinby Drive to Scranton Road due to a fire. The road reopened around 8:30 a.m.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — A structure fire in Hamburg is causing some traffic delays Tuesday for those hoping to take the northbound South Park Avenue in their morning commute.

Traffic Tracker 2's Dave Cash reports that the fire broke out at one of the buildings at the Claire Court Apartments.

Drivers are being advised to avoid the area.