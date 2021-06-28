US Marshals looking for person of interest in murder of Tiara Lott

Lott disappeared in January. Her body was found two weeks later on train tracks near Wex Avenue.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The United States Marshals Service is asking the public for help in locating a man wanted in connection with the murder of Tiara Lott.

A federal arrest warrant has been issued for Andre Whigham, 27 for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution. He is considered a person of interest in Lott's murder.

Lott disappeared in January. Her body was found two weeks later on train tracks near Wex Avenue.

Marshals say Whigham was the last person believed to have seen Lott before she was killed.

He is described as a Black male with brown eyes. He approximately 5'9" tall and weighs around 210 lbs. He has several tattoos, including one on his neck. Officials say he also goes by the nickname "Dro" and has connections in Ohio and North Carolina.

CrimeStoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,500, as well as an award offered by the U.S. Marshals for up to $5,000 for information leading to Whigham’s arrest.