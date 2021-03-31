Family of Tiara Lott holds vigil, calls for justice

Tiara Lott was 22-years-old when she was murdered. Her family is asking for anyone who has information about her murder to come forward.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Western New York family is calling for justice for Tiara Lott.

Lott was 22-years-old when she was murdered. Her body was found back in February on train tracks in Buffalo's Schiller Park neighborhood, after going missing a few weeks prior.

On Tuesday, her family and other community groups held a vigil on Ontario Street in the City of Buffalo, asking for anyone who has information about Lott's murder to come forward.

"Tiara was loved by so many and we miss her so so much. I would like to thank the detectives solving her case. If you know anything please call, I would appreciate it," said Patricia Davis, Lott's mother

If you have any information about Lott's murder, you can contact the Buffalo Police Department's confidential tip-line at (716) 847-2255.