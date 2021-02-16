Buffalo Police identify body found as missing woman, Tiara Lott

Tiara Lott had been missing since January 29.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police say the body found Saturday is Tiara Lott, who has been missing since January 29

Lott's mother, Patricia Davis, told 2 On Your Side's Claudine Ewing that her daughter's body had been found on train tracks near Wex Avenue in the Schiller Park neighborhood.

Davis said last week that her daughter video chatted with one of her friends, and her face appeared bruised.

The family continued searching for her on Saturday, this time along train tracks in the city. The family said she was last seen with her boyfriend.

They found some of her clothes, including her identification, in a house on Gold Street in the Lovejoy neighborhood.