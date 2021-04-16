Crime Stoppers offers reward for information on Tiara Lott homicide case

Lott's body was found on February 13 on train tracks in Buffalo's Schiller Park neighborhood. She had been reported as missing January 31 on Gold Street.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A reward of up to $7,500 has been issued by Crime Stoppers Western New York in connection to a case involving Tiara Lott, whose body was found on February 13 on train tracks in Buffalo's Schiller Park neighborhood.

Lott had been reported as missing January 31 on Gold Street.

The reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the person or people responsible in that homicide case.

On March 30, her family and other community groups held a vigil on Ontario Street in the City of Buffalo, asking for anyone who has information about Lott's murder to come forward.

"Tiara was loved by so many and we miss her so so much. I would like to thank the detectives solving her case. If you know anything please call, I would appreciate it," said Patricia Davis, Lott's mother

If you have any information about Lott's murder, you can call or text the Buffalo Police Department's confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.

You can contact Crime Stoppers Western New York at (716) 867-6161. Tips can also be submitted by downloading the free Crime Stoppers app Buffalo Tips.