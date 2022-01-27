Three fugitives wanted in connection to New Jersey murder arrested in Niagara Falls

The three were wanted in connection to an alleged ambush style shooting that took place outside of a Wawa in New Jersey.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Three fugitives wanted in connection to a New Jersey murder were arrested in Niagara Falls on Wednesday.

The United States Marshals New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force announced the three suspects were apprehended at approximately 11 a.m. in a home on 24th Street in Niagara Falls. The three arrested were Luis Feliciano, 19; Edwin Escobar, 20; and Shaqwil Marlow, 19.

The three were wanted in connection to the homicide of Luis "Fluff" Rivera. Rivera, 23, was shot in an ambush while he was exiting a Wawa restaurant in Vineland, New Jersey. He died from gunshot wounds at the scene.

Authorities allege this was a targeted attack.

Feliciano is charged with unlawful possession of a weapon. Escobar is charged with conspiracy to commit murder as well as other offenses related to the original homicide. Marlow is charged with murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and criminal mischief.

New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force Atlantic City Division got a tip that the suspects fled to Niagara Falls. After conducting surveillance to confirm the suspects whereabouts, all three were arrested without incident.