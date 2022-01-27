Three fugitives wanted in connection to New Jersey murder arrested in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Three fugitives wanted in connection to a New Jersey murder were arrested in Niagara Falls on Wednesday.
The United States Marshals New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force announced the three suspects were apprehended at approximately 11 a.m. in a home on 24th Street in Niagara Falls. The three arrested were Luis Feliciano, 19; Edwin Escobar, 20; and Shaqwil Marlow, 19.
The three were wanted in connection to the homicide of Luis "Fluff" Rivera. Rivera, 23, was shot in an ambush while he was exiting a Wawa restaurant in Vineland, New Jersey. He died from gunshot wounds at the scene.
Authorities allege this was a targeted attack.
Feliciano is charged with unlawful possession of a weapon. Escobar is charged with conspiracy to commit murder as well as other offenses related to the original homicide. Marlow is charged with murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and criminal mischief.
New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force Atlantic City Division got a tip that the suspects fled to Niagara Falls. After conducting surveillance to confirm the suspects whereabouts, all three were arrested without incident.
"The arrest of these 3 individuals signifies the devoted work the U.S. Marshals dedicate to apprehending these most wanted individuals. Our deputies conduct countless hours of demanding and arduous investigative efforts to ensure that these dangerous fugitives are brought to justice. Once again, the collaborative efforts of our local, state, and task force partners show that our pursuit for justice has no boundaries," said the U.S. Marshal for the District of New Jersey, Juan Mattos and U.S. Marshal for the Western District of New York, Charles Salina in a statement about the arrest.