Buffalo Police investigate fatal shooting

The shooting occurred on Tuesday afternoon on the city's East Side.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occured on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded to a call just after 2:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Koons Avenue. Detectives say that two people were hit by gunfire while inside a house.

One person was declared dead at the scene and the other person was transported to ECMC with serious injuries, according to police.

Detectives say the incident appears to be targeted.