Buffalo Police investigate fatal shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occured on Tuesday afternoon.
Officers responded to a call just after 2:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Koons Avenue. Detectives say that two people were hit by gunfire while inside a house.
One person was declared dead at the scene and the other person was transported to ECMC with serious injuries, according to police.
Detectives say the incident appears to be targeted.
Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.