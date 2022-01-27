Police: 17-year-old in stable condition following Buffalo shooting

According to detectives, a 17-year-old girl was shot in the arm while she was inside her house on Jefferson Avenue.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 17-year-old girl is recovering at Oishei Children's Hospital after being shot in the City of Buffalo Wednesday evening.

Buffalo Police officers were called to the 100 block of Jefferson Avenue just after 10:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

According to detectives, a 17-year-old girl was shot in the arm while she was inside her home. The 17-year-old was taken to Oishei Children's Hospital where she is currently listed in stable condition.