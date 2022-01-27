Jamestown Police arrest man for exposing himself in hospital waiting room

Kenneth Trask, 39, had been arrested and charged the day before for allegedly committing the same crime.

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — Jamestown Police arrested a man for exposing himself to multiple people in a hospital waiting room Wednesday night.

A police investigation determined that Kenneth Trask, 39, of Jamestown allegedly exposed his genitals to several people, including a 15 year old female and a staff member, at UPMC Chautauqua.

Trask was arrested and taken to Jamestown City Jail where he waits arraignment on charges of two counts of public lewdness and endangering the welfare of a child.