Teenager charged with stealing vehicle following police chase in Amherst

AMHERST, N.Y. — A teenager is facing charges after allegedly stealing a car from a gas station and leading Amherst Police on a brief chase Monday.

Amherst Police say a car was stolen from a gas station in the 200 block of Grover Cleveland Highway, but was quickly located by detectives and resulted in a short pursuit.

According to police, Justin Anderson, 19, was located with the stolen vehicle in the area of North Forest and Audubon Parkway. Anderson was charged with possession of stolen property, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and resisting arrest. Police say more charges are pending.

One Amherst Police officer suffered minor injuries while taking Anderson into custody. Anderson was not injured.

An early education daycare in the area went into temporary lockdown at the time of the incident. Police say there is no further threat to public safety at this time, or any outstanding suspects.