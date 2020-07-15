x
Dunkirk Police: Juveniles lead officers on brief pursuit in stolen vehicle

Credit: JUN2 / Thinkstock

DUNKIRK, N.Y. — Charges are pending against several juveniles after a stolen vehicle led City of Dunkirk Police officers on a brief car chase Tuesday afternoon.

Police say officers located a vehicle that had previously been reported stolen near the intersection of Maple Avenue and West Courtney Street around 4 p.m. When officers attempted to pull over the vehicle, the driver allegedly did not comply and led officers on a brief pursuit through the city, according to police.

The chase ended when the vehicle came to a stop on Park Avenue near East Second Street. 

Police say five juvenile passengers were inside the vehicle. They were all identified and turned over to a parent or guardian. One juvenile was evaluated by Dunkirk Fire for a possible panic attack and was taken to Brooks Hospital.

The driver was taken to police headquarters for further questioning in the presence of a guardian.

Police say the incident is under investigation and charges against the juveniles are pending with family court upon the conclusion of the investigation.

