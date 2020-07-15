Dunkirk Police: Juveniles lead officers on brief pursuit in stolen vehicle

Police say the incident is under investigation and charges against the juveniles are pending with family court upon the conclusion of the investigation.

DUNKIRK, N.Y. — Charges are pending against several juveniles after a stolen vehicle led City of Dunkirk Police officers on a brief car chase Tuesday afternoon.

Police say officers located a vehicle that had previously been reported stolen near the intersection of Maple Avenue and West Courtney Street around 4 p.m. When officers attempted to pull over the vehicle, the driver allegedly did not comply and led officers on a brief pursuit through the city, according to police.

The chase ended when the vehicle came to a stop on Park Avenue near East Second Street.

Police say five juvenile passengers were inside the vehicle. They were all identified and turned over to a parent or guardian. One juvenile was evaluated by Dunkirk Fire for a possible panic attack and was taken to Brooks Hospital.

The driver was taken to police headquarters for further questioning in the presence of a guardian.