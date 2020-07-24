Olean woman arrested after Cattaraugus County chase

Ashley McElroy was arrested Thursday morning after she fled from deputies who attempted to pull her over for a stolen vehicle complaint.

CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, N.Y. — An Olean woman was arrested Thursday morning on a slew of charges after leading sheriff's deputies on a car chase through Great Valley and surrounding roads, according to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office.

Ashley McElroy, 23, was arrested just after 1 a.m. Thursday on multiple charges after leading Cattaraugus County Sheriff's deputies on a car chase. Sheriff's deputies said they originally tried to stop McElroy after they received a call about a stolen vehicle.

Deputies said that instead of pulling over, McElroy fled. She led deputies southbound on State Route 219, on to Hungry Hollow, back on to Route 219 south and then Killbuck Road, according to investigators. Authorities say the chase eventually ended on Route 417 in the Town of Great Valley after the Salamanca Police Department set up Spike Strips to stop McElroy.