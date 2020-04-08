Niagara Falls chase ends with arrest of pair of Pennsylvania fugitives

Pursuit also included troopers from the NY State Police and a US Border Patrol helicopter.

Two men wanted on charges in Pennsylvania are in custody following a chase through several Niagara Falls streets on Monday.

Falls Police say they were notified of the suspects wanted on warrants issued by Pennsylvania State Police. Warrant officers spotted the red compact four-door sedan with Pennsylvania plates on John B. Daly Boulevard.

Police attempted a traffic stop, but the car took off heading east on Buffalo Ave. from the Boulevard. The State Police and a helicopter from the US Border Patrol took over the pursuit as the suspect vehicle headed towards Grand Island, before finally stopping it on Niagara St. in Buffalo.

“This shows just how important our mission is both safeguarding the border and providing much needed support from the air to our law enforcement partners", said Mark Sledge, Director of the Air and Marine Operations for the Great Lakes Air and Marine branch.