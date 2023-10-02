Sentencing for McKinley High School attack

The defendant was charged with second-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's been a year and a day since the shooting and stabbing happened outside McKinley High School.

One of the offenders was sentenced to a maximum of three years in the Erie County Youth Services Center.

The judge continued the sentence as a youth and determined that the defendant was an accomplice liability. This means there wasn't enough evidence to prove he stabbed 15-year-old Sirgio Jeter.

The defendant pleaded guilty to all charges. An order of protection was filed on his behalf for the next 11 years.

Jeter's mother, Aurielle Austin, and his grandmother were both in court on Friday. They were visibly emotional through it all.

