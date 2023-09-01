Buffalo man sentenced to probation for manslaughter

Rattle was initially charged with murder but was found guilty of manslaughter for shooting and killing his friend Daniel Wolfe on Geary Street two years ago.

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — A Buffalo man will not spend time in jail for a deadly shooting that happened in his apartment.

The Erie County District Attorney's office says it objects to the five-year probation sentence of 63-year-old Michael Rattle from State Supreme Court Justice Paul Wojtaszek on Friday.

Rattle will have probation conditions, including a ban from using alcohol and drugs, regular blood tests and travel restrictions.

According to Rattle's attorney, this was two friends who had too much to drink and got in a tragic accident, but the district attorney says this should have led to jail time.

"My client spent 21 months in jail prior to the trial and then the murder charge was ultimately dismissed," said Defense Attorney Tom Eoannou.