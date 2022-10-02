Police: 17-year-old in custody following McKinley High stabbing

Earlier Thursday, a source told 2 On Your Side that Buffalo Police sought two suspects in connection to Wednesday's stabbing and shooting at McKinley High.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police late Thursday night said a 17-year-old is in custody in connection to a stabbing that happened Wednesday afternoon at McKinley High School.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Earlier Thursday, a source told 2 On Your Side that Buffalo Police sought two suspects in connection to Wednesday's stabbing and shooting at McKinley High.

The incidents occurred just before 4 p.m., outside of the school, but on school grounds.

A 14-year-old student who was stabbed multiple times was taken to Oishei Children's Hospital and underwent surgery there.

Mayor Byron Brown late Wednesday night said on Twitter that the student "is in stable condition and is being closely monitored. Surgeons were able to determine that he was stabbed multiple times. He was not shot, which was what first responders at the scene initially believed."

A security guard at McKinley High was shot. 2 On Your Side confirmed Thursday afternoon that the security guard's name is Bradley Walker, who was shot in the leg, and whose injury was not considered life threatening.

Buffalo Police Deputy Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said Wednesday that there was a dispute that occurred near the parking lot of the school.

There were about 100 students in the building for after-school activities at the time of the shooting, including some teachers. The building was immediately placed in lockdown. Gramaglia said the building was cleared of any further threats and they are working to release students to their parents.